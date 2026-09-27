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Kim S's avatar
Kim S
Sep 27

Love your work but please don't leave out aged care. People are literally dying waiting for the services they need. And with the aging population it's going to get a lot worse. The government is blatantly failing the elderly.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2025/oct/14/australia-aged-care-waitlist-changes

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Debora Campbell's avatar
Debora Campbell
Sep 27

Totally agree with this and as you say it is all BS.

These are simply choices - which the ALP won't make because they don't have to.

We progressives have nowhere to go electorally and they know it.

We must vote for them or vote Green which usually ends up back with them.

We might have to consider a deliberate informal vote approach - especially in particular seats. Used strategically it is possible a concerted effort could have a political effect - especially in seats where there are strong Community Independent MPs and or candidates?

ATM Paul Erickson and Albanese are ignoring us all and it is seriously pissing me off.

We of the Left need to fight smarter and harder against this condescending dismissal of our concerns by the ALP.

It is a sad day when we have to fight hard against the ALP's patronising dismissal of us all.

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