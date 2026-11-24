Screengrab: YouTube – Australian-Israeli far-right provocateur Avi Yemini arrested in Melbourne on 12 November 2026

The registration of a political party called ‘Free Palestine’ by a pro-Israel provocateur has raised questions about the integrity of Victoria’s electoral rules as voters prepare to head to the polls this Saturday.

Yemini, who has openly criticised pro-Palestine activism, registered the party in May to attract leftwing voters before directing their preferences toward rightwing parties. He called his plan at the time “genius” and his intended target voters “useful idiots”.

That was followed weeks later by a second deceptive party, Climate Action Now, created by anti-lockdown campaigner, Monica Smit.

The moves drew criticism from electoral advocates, who say misleading party names risk undermining public trust and allowing voters’ intentions to be exploited.

Electoral loopholes and political deception

Both registrations highlighted the limitations of Victoria’s electoral legislation, which does not provide a straightforward mechanism to reject a party name if it does not reflect the organisation’s political agenda.

A Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) spokesperson told Deepcut that applications were assessed under the Electoral Act 2002.

“An objection cannot be raised on the grounds that a party’s name does not express the party’s ‘true’ character or that the party’s policies are objectionable,” the spokesperson said.

The VEC also confirmed Victoria had no laws requiring political party names to accurately reflect their positions.

Clancy Moore, CEO of Transparency International Australia, said misleading party names risked compromising voters’ ability to make informed decisions.

“Misleading party names on the ballot paper can confuse them and risk their voting intentions being co-opted,” Moore told Deepcut.

“Party identities and preference arrangements must be transparent, so voters can make their own informed decisions.”

The loophole closes, but the parties remain

Yemini’s plan encountered a significant obstacle when the Victorian parliament abolished group voting tickets in August.

Under the previous system, voters could select a single party above the line on the Legislative Council ballot paper, allowing that party to determine how preferences were distributed.

The new system requires voters to number at least five parties or groups themselves, giving electors direct control over their preferences.

The change effectively removed the mechanism Yemini had intended to use to funnel votes toward rightwing parties.

Conal Feehely, Victorian Election Campaign Director at GetUp, said the scheme had been thwarted before a single vote was cast.

“Avi Yemini calls the voters he’s targeting useful idiots. That’s rich coming from a bloke who bragged about his scheme on camera, only to watch Victorians close his loophole before a single vote was cast,” Feehely said.

“Now his fake party can’t shift a vote. It can only hope voters do the shifting for it.

“Monica Smit is no better. Climate Action Now is about as green as a coal mine – and just as happy to dump its waste on Victorians.”

Few protections against political deception

University of Queensland law professor Graeme Orr described the practice as “a pretty low-rent form of trolling”, while acknowledging the potential for voter confusion.

Orr said electoral authorities faced difficulties determining whether party names genuinely represented their political objectives, particularly as parties could change their policies over time.

That perspective was shared by Bill Browne, director of The Australia Institute’s democracy and accountability program, who said it would be difficult to establish the motive behind a party’s creation.

He nevertheless pointed to Victoria’s weaker laws, contrasting the state with South Australia, which has operated truth-in-political-advertising laws for more than 40 years.

“It is perfectly legal to lie in a political ad in Victoria,” he told Deepcut.

Despite the deceptive practices, Browne said the two registrations were unlikely to affect the overall election result.

“A few bad actors shouldn’t taint Australians’ pride in our institutions,” he said. If voters were unsure, Browne recommended Build A Ballot – an online tool that helps voters determine the party that best reflects their policy interests.