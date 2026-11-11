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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
13h

"Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder."

The UN says the genocide in Gaza won't stop as it's profitable. Palestine is a training field to test weapons & surveillance tech that are now sold world wide.

Those making billions?

Palantir, Lockheed Martin, Alphabet, Amazon, IBM, Caterpillar, Microsoft, MIT, Blackrock, insurers, real estate firms, and the banking industry.

Francesca Albanese

UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories said, “I’m a UN pro bono official, I’m not even paid. Yet suddenly I’m a threat to the global economy. Why? Because I asked big tech to comply with international law and stop profiteering from genocide.”

Do nations that profit from the murder of innocents deserve to live? I submit that they destroy themselves from within through guilt and shame.

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Sarah Russell's avatar
Sarah Russell
13h

Another great expose by Stephanie Tran. I've missed seeing your by-line at MWM - soI'm thankful to see you are still working to expose Australian complicity in Israel's genocide in Gaza and imperialism in West Bank.

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