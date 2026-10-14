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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
Oct 14

Israeli is not a religion.

Jewish is not a nationality.

Anti-Zionism is not anti-semitism.

And most importantly, all people with an ounce of morality despise the genocidal state of Israel.

“NAZIs made me afraid to be a Jew. Zionists made me ashamed to be a Jew.” Dr. Shahak, Holocaust survivor

IRONY: When Zionists who survived a genocide use it as an excuse to commit genocide.

Also: these Zionist terrorists are setting up the Jews to be hated by the whole world for another 2000 years! (Historically they were initially hated as Christians said the Jews killed Jesus).

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Simon Killen's avatar
Simon Killen
Oct 14

Part of the battering ram approach here by self-righteous bullies is the utter disdain they show for all writers and public affected by their behaviours.

Writer's Festival collapses, meaning 80 writers lose a platform, the public are robbed of precious interactions they had eagerly anticipated - all no issue at all so long as the target is disabled and removed. Mission accomplished by bullies.

What a way to live.

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