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Democratic Enthusiast's avatar
Democratic Enthusiast
1d

Brilliant analysis that is sorely missing in the media we see here in Australia which only seems to focus on any property damage caused by the protests. One can only imagine the response some of the state and territory police forces would have here in Australia should protests like these break out - the question is, will we find out?

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Lee Priday's avatar
Lee Priday
1d

It's truly frightening how governments around the world are behaving in an undemocratic way. All because the people are attempting to call them to account for their incompetence and refusal to listen to what the people who voted them in are saying! As usual, governments who listen to the big corporations and not their populations.

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