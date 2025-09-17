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Godfrey Moase's avatar
Godfrey Moase
Sep 17, 2025

Capitalism is a a cascading series of violent thefts of ancestral commons. From Ireland, the Scottish highlands, Australia, North America, South Africa and Palestine.

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Pippa Tandy's avatar
Pippa Tandy
Sep 18, 2025

A lucid, disturbing and deeply moving tribute to family and place.

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