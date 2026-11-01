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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
4h

Israeli is not a religion.

Jewish is not a nationality.

Anti-Zionism is not anti-semitism.

And most importantly, all people with an ounce of morality despise the genocidal state of Israel.

“NAZIs made me afraid to be a Jew. Zionists made me ashamed to be a Jew.” Dr. Shahak, Holocaust survivor

IRONY: When Zionists who survived a genocide use it as an excuse to commit genocide.

Also: these Zionist terrorists are setting up the Jews to be hated by the whole world for another 2000 years! (Historically they were initially hated as Christians said the Jews killed Jesus).

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Jsbastard's avatar
Jsbastard
4h

Segal is the envoy for Genocide. Sacking her is too lenient. She is advocating on behalf of the most vicious, sadistic terrorist organisation on earth, the israeli government. This is a war crime.

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