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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
6d

Israeli is not a religion.

Jewish is not a nationality.

Anti-Zionism is not anti-semitism.

And most importantly, all people with an ounce of morality despise the genocidal state of Israel.

“NAZIs made me afraid to be a Jew. Zionists made me ashamed to be a Jew.” Dr. Shahak, Holocaust survivor

IRONY: When Zionists who survived a genocide use it as an excuse to commit genocide.

Also: these Zionist terrorists are setting up the Jews to be hated by the whole world for another 2000 years! (Historically they were initially hated as Christians said the Jews killed Jesus).

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Democratic Enthusiast's avatar
Democratic Enthusiast
6d

This has to be a Betoota article right? A judge really ‘did their own research’ to supplement court proceedings that they were presiding over themselves!?

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