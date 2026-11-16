Credit: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza - Defence Minister Richard Marles (R) has been a steadfast supporter of the Trump administration, despite its authoritarian streaks

One of the most extreme cases of government overreach was introduced and passed by the House of Representatives in the same week. This is not hyperbole. The Bill, as written, and which looks set to be waved through parliament, would allow for militarised datacentres wherever Defence wanted, grants public servants the powers to override state, territory and some Commonwealth laws, and could send people to jail for up to seven years for protesting a defence site, taking a photo or drawing a sketch of activities or the zone itself.

Australians do not have to be told about any of it and there is no way to appeal. The Bill, in its current form, appears to suspend Habeas corpus – the legal right of every democratic citizen to challenge the lawfulness of their charge or detainment in a court. This legislation is written to sit above the law. It should terrify any Australian who cares not just about democracy, but also government overreach. It’s being done largely without debate, in a stitch up between the major parties, and rushed through parliament.

How rushed?

The Defence Legislation Amendment (Accelerating Capability and Protecting Bases) Bill 2026 was introduced by the assistant minister for defence, Peter Khalil, on 27 October. By 29 October, the Bill was agreed to by the House and now sits in the Senate.

On 30 October, the parliamentary joint committee on defence - which includes only Labor and Coalition MPs - held a hearing where the Department of Defence was heard (twice) along with home affairs and a handful of weapons manufacturers and defence contractors. The Medical Association for Prevention of War, the Australian Muslim Advocacy Network, Digital Rights Watch, the Maritime Union of Australia and a handful of human rights and civil liberty experts managed to get submissions in before the committee closed submissions, but so far none were invited to present to the committee.

The Bill has been sold as Defence being given the necessary powers to deal with ‘risks’ to Australia’s strategic defence environment, most explicitly drones. It does this by creating a new mechanism for Defence to declare certain activities as “defence capability activities” – along with an exemption from the laws of the state, or territory, and in some cases, Commonwealth, that would usually apply.

The defence minister would be granted powers to override laws, and if that wasn’t disturbing enough, so too would public servants. The only excuse needed to justify what is obviously an autocratic use of power is that the land, building or area (including the sky, underground and any water body) is necessary for the Department of Defence. Once declared, Defence has the ability to accelerate the development, testing and deployment of weapons and capability with very few oversight mechanisms.

Foreign powers, weapons and tech manufacturers and defence contractors can all be granted permission and authority to be in the area and carry out whatever tests or activities they deem necessary, but Australians are not permitted to enter – or even be near or take photos of the activity or the site itself.

Australians won’t know what is being tested, who is doing it, what capability is being built, or where it may end up. They may not even know that it is happening – if someone with power decides that it is not in Australia’s interests for an area to be publicly identified as a zone, then only the Inspector-General of the ADF has to be informed.

Under the broadness of the legislation, Australians who take photos or draw a site or equipment, buildings or vehicles within a ‘special’ security zone, are thought to obstruct a defence activity, or present a ‘risk’ to defence security purposes, which critics point out can easily include legitimate protest, can be jailed for up to seven years.

Public interest journalism defences will not apply. These sites can be protected by private contractors and foreign defence personnel, who will be legally equipped with ADF weapons and given coercive detaining powers over Australians.

The legislation is so vague that AI datacentres run by tech firms, who also hold defence contracts, could be considered either a defence capability zone or a special security zone, no matter where the datacentre is located.

In its submission, Digital Rights Watch warned of “commercially-operated US-owned Pine Gaps in suburbs across Australia”. Foreign military bases could be established, jointly run by Australia, without anyone ever being told. Native title and environmental laws could be overridden with a few flicks of a pen, and with no recourse.

Let’s say that a US-owned tech and defence contractor wants to build a datacentre on a pastoral lease and it tells Defence it can’t take on the delays of Australia’s environmental and native title appeals system. An unelected Defence official could make a temporary capability declaration. The contractor then has the go-ahead to clear whatever land it feels necessary and build what it wants. The US firm’s contractors are allowed on-site, along with Defence, but Australian citizens are not. Australian land laws do not apply.

It doesn’t have to be published anywhere that the work is taking place, or that the decision to declare it a capability zone has been made. Eventually, the work and land clearing is discovered and the Aboriginal Land Council reports a breach. There is no appeal, no higher power to ask. It’s declared legal by a public servant’s designation of the area.

But the declarations can also apply to moving or roving vehicles, like convoys. If a weapon’s manufacturer is transferring its product through Australia, it could be made a special security zone, despite the fact it’s on the move.

The mobile zone is designated by a public servant, based on what they think is no more extensive than is ‘reasonably’ necessary.

Who the designation impacts changes by the hour, but no one has to be told about it, outside of any roadhouses where the convoy may stop (and even then, only briefly before it arrives) and the police escort.

Taking a photo of the convoy, or its equipment and just posting it to social media can bring on a two-year jail sentence. If you are asked to stop filming and delete images and refuse, you can be detained by force, searched and your property seized by an ‘authorised’ person who can be a private contractor.

You don’t have to be told any information beyond that you have breached a security zone. Security has permission to use dogs to ‘detain’ you if they deem it necessary. You can be held against your will until police arrive and, given the special security designation, will most likely face a closed court.

Under these laws, legitimate protest means nothing. Public interest journalism isn’t a protection. Australia’s anti-genocide obligations are not considered. If your MP isn’t saying anything about it, ask them why.