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Sunny Mezz 🦘's avatar
Sunny Mezz 🦘
7d

Outstanding journalism.

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LAV O’Reilly's avatar
LAV O’Reilly
7d

Bank rolled by corporate Australia, convincing the people she’ll represent the “battlers”. The only pickets she’ll be long are those of her boss, Gina and her friends.

Degrades woman by supporting jokes about war injuries.

Had former convicted rapists working for her party staying “everyone deserves another chance”, while supporting laws to lock up children as young as ten.

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