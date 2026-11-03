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Mick
9h

Thanks Greg that had to be said

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Michael Mobbs
9h

Thank you, Greg Jericho. I appreciate your analysis based on facts. I'll keep a copy of this and refer to it and let others know of Deepcut and articles there like this. Michael Mobbs, Chippendale, NSW

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