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Paul Costin's avatar
Paul Costin
Oct 15Edited

These very beautiful and brave people. The horror of this massive tragedy rolls on while our Australian Government barely recognises what is happening. They will be damned for their inaction and lack of moral clarity. It shouldn’t be difficult to stand up for international law, strong human values, and then stand with other countries, condemn Israel and apply sanctions. I am not interested in any discussion that simply doesn’t recognise the genocide. We can see what is happening

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Jsbastard's avatar
Jsbastard
Oct 15

Hellish sadism is the only thing that drives israel/US. But for the Australian government, “…it’s difficult to judge from afar…” Fearful cowardice is one thing, but our governing class actively supports this, the deliberate mass torture of a civilian population. They are no longer human.

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