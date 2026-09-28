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Elizabeth Chandler's avatar
Elizabeth Chandler
Sep 28

Thank you once again Amy for your scorching insight into the constant failures , both in policy and judgement of this excuse for a “Labor government “ . That sleazy photo of Albanese snuggling up to his hero , Trump , is not only stomach turning . It demonstrates

to the world the vassal status of this grovelling bloke who appears not to realise that Trump will drop him like a hot rock the second he

ceases to be of grovelling use . Has Albanese not noticed the ratings for Trump in America ?? The expression “With friends like these

who needs enemies ?” leaps to mind . He and his government are selling out our nation . Are there not words for that ?

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Jeff Nestor's avatar
Jeff Nestor
Sep 28

Spot on Amy. Just infuriating to witness what is nothing but sycophancy to the power from the outside while clambering for a seat at the table of those they claim to be different from.

Nothing but pinstriped pretenders ponceing around in the shearing shed of yesterday who will never get my vote again.

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