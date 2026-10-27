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ShelleyOk's avatar
ShelleyOk
3h

An absolute disgrace, Chancellor David Thodey a guest speaker to ensure ‘Israel’s story is heard’? Well I think the story was heard loud and clear in the documentary NAZA. I suppose the point is this man’s position and influence has a direct impact on the University’s ability to speak out against genocide and the reality of ethnic cleansing. A subtle ( or not so subtle ) mouthpiece for a foreign government.

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Ozgalahlia's avatar
Ozgalahlia
3hEdited

Thodey says it’s about driving innovation and what we can learn from Israel. Is that the AI genocidal killing machine as obscenely documented by IDF whistleblowers in the film Naza? Or is it the technology industry innovation acquired over decades of occupation that is now exported world wide? This conference should not go ahead. It is entirely divisive and will sow even more dissent amongst communities here , which is probably one of the very reasons why it is being held. Promote the Israeli narrative and claim any protest is antisemitic.

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