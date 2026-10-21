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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
5d

Where is this petition. I'll sign for sure. Nothing like the imperial Boomerang.

The Imperial Boomerang effect means surveillance, repression, and AI violence developed by Israel's IDF to control foreign populations will eventually "boomerang" back and be used against its own citizens (like ICE and Flock cameras).

Aussies don't want to be like the USA!

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poetinapaperbag's avatar
poetinapaperbag
5d

Like the morons watching themselves on Google Box say..."Anyone not on TV only has themselves to blame"

apologies to Jackson Browne.

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