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Jsbastard's avatar
Jsbastard
Oct 4

These fascists are fucking everywhere. Israel is the enemy of humanity and the Australian government is inviting them to destroy every aspect of civil society.

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Elizabeth Chandler's avatar
Elizabeth Chandler
Oct 4

What does Albanese have to say about this ?? He has been boasting about protecting children from social media harm . This flies in the face of his fatuous rhetoric . Oh , but we must NOT say or do anything that might offend our “valued friends” the Israeli government about their interference in this country !!

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