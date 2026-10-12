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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
Oct 12

I'm a Labor voter. Dispute my disappointments in our PM they still sh*t all over the "spend billions" on crap like AUKUS (which I like to call FUKUS).

Still. I'm so pissed off over Israel's genocide and Australian complicity in their war crimes, I'm voting green in the future.

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Mish's avatar
Mish
Oct 12

To see the way the Greens have come out so boldly under Shoebridge's leadership has given me the first bit of hope I've had in our politics in awhile.

Things feels so dire and not being white in Australia is painful right now (& I can't even imagine then what is must be like for our Moslem / Middle East/ West Asian brothers and sisters 🫂), so whether it's the Greens or Victorian Socialists or Community Independents we need a strong movement to push back against the racism, divisiveness, and authoritarianism of phon/ lib/Nat/Labor who are funded by billionaires and are vassals of the Zionists and the US fascist regime.

Bring it on ✊🏼

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