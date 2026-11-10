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Tim Braund's avatar
Tim Braund
21h

I wish to advise Jillian Seagull that if required to include antisemitism in Australian curriculum, I and I expect many many other teachers will necessarily provide some context to our students.

That means a couple of things:

1. To help Australian students understand the Holocaust and genocide of Jewish people in WWII, I will be exploring other historical instances of Holocaust and genocide - in particular, the colonisation of Australia which effectively reduced and displaced 95% of the Indigenous population. Especially informative will be the stark parallels of this to the colonisation of Palestine by Israelis, and the concurrent genocide of the Indigenous Palestinian population which continues today. Perpetrated by the state of Israel.

2. Antisemitism can be understood as a form of religious discrimination - a hatred of those who follow Judaism. A more relevant and widespread religious discrimination in the Australian context is Islamophobia - a fear and subsequent hatred of those who follow Islam. Again, something that is currently perpetrated by the state of Israel.

So, thank you Jillian Seagull and Jason St Claire for giving teachers agency to have important discussions for future generations to consider. They will discover that in the Australian context, antisemitism can be understood as something very benign when compared to the genocide of Aboriginal people, as well as the Islamophobia which pervades this country.

For further context, students may discover that Jillian's husband is a big supporter of Advance Australia, which promoted anti-Aboriginal racism during the Voice referendum. And that the state of Israel which continues to commit genocide against Palestinians, promotes and relies upon Islamophobia to do so.

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Ains Ley's avatar
Ains Ley
21h

I for one as a parent of a school age child know that these types of changes will result in me working even harder to create a balanced and complete view for my child.

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