Screengrab - Senator David Pocock scolded the major parties over the Defence Bill in the Senate on 19 November 2026

Labor, the Coalition and One Nation have banded together to pass one of the most authoritarian-like security laws in half a century, with almost no debate, media coverage or consent from Australians.

“You’re going to war against your fellow Australians,” Greens leader David Shoebridge said yesterday in the Senate, words echoed moments later by independent senator David Pocock. “What kind of country are we creating?” he asked.

Pocock was one of only nine senators to oppose what he called a “truly heinous” Bill.

Minor amendments already agreed to by the government mean the Bill will return to the House of Representatives on Monday for a final sign off. But for all intents and purposes, the Bill will become law.

Defence officials will have the power to override state, territory and some Commonwealth laws to ensure AUKUS and Australia’s military-industrial complex, and the surrounding private and foreign forces benefiting from it, can take any land or building it wishes, for any purpose, with no court intervention.

Here are some of the extreme parts, and what these laws mean:

1. US forces can operate in secret and ignore some local laws

Much of the legislation deals with what a “foreign force” can do, and given the only foreign forces in Australia are American, we can safely assume this is designed to enhance US interests specifically.

US forces would be able to operate wherever the defence minister makes a “capability declaration” (Section 70F), which could mean tests, transporting military equipment or other “declared conduct”. The minister would only have to be satisfied, in part, “that the impact (if any) of the conduct on persons in Australia will be reasonable and proportionate”.

The minister can also allow operations to ignore specified state, territory or Commonwealth laws (70GA(1)). That does not mean US forces can run around killing and raping Australians – 70GD lists “use of force”, “threat of force” and “sexual offence” as prohibited conduct.

Some of their conduct could also be kept secret. 70GC(1)(b) allows the minister to make a temporary capability declaration not a “legislative instrument” – meaning, not publicly registered.

2. Datacentres, schools, homes – anywhere can be designated a ‘defence security zone’

Datacentres aren’t explicitly mentioned in the law, but the implications are understood. The minister can declare any “area of land in Australia”, sea or airspace a defence security zone. More relevant to datacentres, “a place, building, structure or part of a building or structure” can be declared too (71L).

But there are different categories of defence security zones:

Ordinary defence security zone – as mentioned above, essentially any area in Australia

Temporary or mobile defence security zone – as above, but where equipment, supplies or personnel “of the Defence Force, the Department, a foreign force or a defence entity are, or are to be, located” or “movable”. Meaning if US forces are moving around your suburb, the minister can declare it a temporary or mobile defence security zone, and if you just so happen to be there, get set for possible jail time or an attack from dogs (more on penalties below).

Emergency defence security zone – a declaration that can be made anywhere in Australia if the “minister is satisfied that an emergency situation exists or is likely to arise”. A protest perhaps? An emergency situation “may relate to a risk to the safety or security of [Australian defence personnel, US forces or department officials]”. The duration of the emergency period is 72 hours, but the minister can extend.

Special defence security zone – Pine Gap is specifically listed in this category, but it also allows the minister to declare any defence security zone (except for mobile or emergency) “special”. This is important to note because the penalties for “special” are more severe (keep reading).

3. One minister has all the powers, but can delegate to defence officials

You may have noticed so far that all this power rests with the defence minister alone (currently pro-Trump hawk Richard Marles). But unelected defence officials also have access to tremendous power.

The minister can delegate “any or all of the minister’s duties and powers” with regards to making a temporary capability declaration (70GU) or an emergency defence security zone (71N(12)) to:

the Secretary (of the defence department);

the Chief of the Defence Force;

an APS employee who holds or performs the duties of an SES Band 2 position, or an equivalent or higher position, in the Department;

an officer of the Navy who holds the rank of Rear Admiral or a higher rank;

an officer of the Army who holds the rank of Major General or a higher rank;

an officer of the Air Force who holds the rank of Air Vice-Marshal or a higher rank.

Meaning, the military alone could declare an emergency defence security zone – say in response to protests, and deploy its forces against Australians. This represents a remarkable diminution of civilian power, and removes legislative and judicial oversight over potential abuses from the executive branch.

4. Private contractors can search and detain using dogs

There are two tiers of power that private contractors can obtain.

The first tier is in the categorisation of “a consultant or contractor” as a “defence official” acting in service of Defence (4A(1)(b)(i)), or anyone the Secretary or Chief of the Defence Force declares as such (4A(3)).

The department secretary or defence chief can then delegate powers to a private contractor by appointing them to a second tier – “defence security official” (71ZR). This grants them powers to physically search and detain, including with the use of dogs (71ZZJ).

5. Severe penalties defy principles of justice

The most extreme penalties concern offences related to a special defence security zone (currently Pine Gap, but can also extend to other areas determined by the minister).

Australians caught inside, flying a drone, taking a photo or sketching the premises or “a person or thing entering or exiting” – ‘thing’ is incredibly and intentionally vague – face seven years’ imprisonment or a $152,880 fine or both.

The same offences at ordinary, mobile or emergency zones carry a two-year sentence.

The more egregious element, however, is the sinister application of “absolute liability” in many of these offences. In legal terms, the “mistake of fact” defence is denied. In practice, an individual could be jailed even if they weren’t aware of the offence committed - for example, not knowing they entered a declared security zone but found themselves apprehended anyway.

Screengrab – Greens leader David Shoebridge called the Bill a ‘war against democracy’ in the Senate on 19 November 2026

What does this mean?

The laws will severely limit the ability to protest anything Defence decides is a “security zone”. It comes at a time of increasing protest activity targeting weapons manufacturers involved in Israel’s military supply chain; the Land Forces expo conventions; the US spy base at Pine Gap; and datacentres for US tech corporations.

How did this happen?

The Bill was designed to avoid any scrutiny.

It was raised by the assistant minister, Peter Khalil, in a caucus briefing, where he gave the barest of details. Colleagues were told the legislation would just make combatting potential drone attacks easier.

If there was any mention of laws being overridden, it was missed by the MPs to whom Deepcut spoke.

Khalil also introduced the Bill in parliament, despite it bearing Richard Marles’ name – a practice governments deploy when they want less attention on a piece of legislation. The Coalition agreed to the Bill almost immediately. The draft was reviewed only by Labor and Coalition MPs in a committee that deliberately excludes crossbench members. The only voices heard on the Bill were the Departments of Defence and Home Affairs, and weapons contractors.

Despite a lack of review, transparency or scrutiny, Labor and the Coalition worked on a deal behind the scenes to have the Bill pushed to a vote on Thursday – just one day after it was listed on the Senate papers. One Nation voted in support.

Who dissented?

Only the Greens, David Pocock and Fatima Payman opposed.

Shoebridge said the legislation was one of the worst he had seen.

“You’re going to war against your fellow Australians. That’s who this legislation is aimed at. It’s not aimed at China. It’s not aimed at Russia. It’s definitely not aimed at the US. It’s aimed at your fellow Australians. You want to criminalise and jail and punish your fellow Australians because they might disagree with you – they might have a different view about the way this world goes. And let’s be clear: this legislation is going to war against democracy; it’s going to war against our own civil rights. And you, the three war parties here, are going to war against your fellow Australians.” “And all for what? So that you can get AUKUS going up, or you can get another US military base going up, or you can keep Pine Gap going? You are betraying your own country with this legislation. You are betraying our democratic values.”

Pocock was equally despairing.

“What kind of country are we creating? Why on earth are you doing this?” “As Senator Shoebridge said, this is a war against Australians. This is saying to them: 'We will make decisions about where you can't go and we will ensure that you cannot protest. And, if you do, we can lock you up for up to seven years or we can fine you. We could bankrupt you with a $150,000 fine.'“ “You can see why the crossbench is growing when the major parties do this, and you can see why the major parties don’t want something like a human rights act, because this sort of thing is constantly undermining the rights of Australians.”

Where’s mainstream media?

Asleep or complicit.

One would think ABC’s Afternoon Briefing would have grilled Marles during his substantial interview on Wednesday. Nothing. The Bill wasn’t mentioned once.

Before that he appeared on Murdoch’s News24 and both corporate TV breakfast programs – no questions on the legislation were asked.

So if you’ve read this far, please support independent media – those of us doing what we can to keep this democracy alive with the few resources we have.