Source: Facebook (Victorian Greens)

Voting booths in Melbourne suburbs with a high concentration of Muslim residents show significant leftwing swings, as counting continues in the Victorian elections.

Data drawn from The Poll Bludger and analysed by Deepcut indicates divergent voting patterns among Melbourne’s various cultural communities.

Labor’s stunning collapse saw voters splinter, with the Coalition’s sweeping majority masking more complex voting trends at electorate level. The Liberal Party’s primary vote inched from 29.6% in 2022 to 30.8% with 70% of the vote counted, which suggests more intricate shifts in voter attitudes.

A look at booths in the most concentrated suburbs per the Census for Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish communities partly captures the complexity.

Muslim-heavy suburbs

Dallas, Meadow Heights, Broadmeadows and Campbellfield are traditional Labor strongholds in Melbourne’s north with the highest concentration of Muslims. The area was so firmly Labor that even a 19.3% swing against the party in the enveloping seat of Broadmeadows was insufficient to dislodge it, making it one of just three seats called for Labor on election night.

Overall, the seat shows a 9% swing to the Greens and 17.6% for One Nation. But a closer interrogation of booth data from these four suburbs shows significant swings to the Greens and Victorian Socialists.

At one of two booths nearest to Dallas, which is 55.4% Muslim, the progressive duo captured 33.6% of the vote (Greens 19.3% with a 14% swing and Victorian Socialists 14.3%). At the Broadmeadows booth, the duo won 32.2% of the primary vote (Greens 19.7% with a 12.6% swing and Victorian Socialists 12.5%).

Labor suffered major swings against in three of the four suburbs, but the Liberals too lost votes, with One Nation gaining as a result.

One Nation’s vote across these northern neighbouring booths swung wildly from 8.7% in Upfield to a whopping 25% in Campbellfield – a migrant-dominant suburb where less than half are born in Australia.

That Campbellfield spike points to a sharp divergence among culturally-diverse working class communities that once voted Labor.

Hindu-heavy suburbs

The top four Hindu-concentrated suburbs are in Wyndham in Melbourne’s southwest – also a traditional Labor stronghold. The Labor vote in these areas splintered with One Nation the main recipient.

One Nation’s vote was consistent across the four suburbs, ranging from 12% in Truganina to 19.4% in Tarneit.

The Liberals saw modest swings in favour save for Mambourin East, where the swing jumped 11.1%. Greens swings were also modest, from 4% in Manor Lakes to 12.2% in Truganina (where it captured 20.9% of the vote compared to One Nation’s 12%).

Buddhist-heavy suburbs

Labor’s collapsed vote in the three most Buddhist-concentrated suburbs went mostly to the Liberals and Greens (15.6% and 12.6% swings at the Springvale booth respectively).

One Nation appeared less appealing to communities in these suburbs, with the far-right party recording less than 10% of the vote in Springvale and Springvale South in Melbourne’s southeast.

One Nation had a stronger showing in Sunshine North in Melbourne’s west at 13.2%. So too did the Victorian Socialists with 12.1%, which, combined with the Greens’ 17.5%, saw the progressive duo win 29.6% of the primary vote.

Jewish-heavy suburbs

The Jewish-concentrated suburbs of Caulfield, Caulfield North and Caulfield South in Melbourne’s southeast were already Liberal strongholds.

Much of the vote that deserted Labor appeared to have further bolstered the Liberals, with a smaller contingent shifting to the Greens.

One Nation won little favour here, despite its close relationship with fringe Zionist group, the Australian Jewish Association.