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Patricia Anne Ogilvie's avatar
Patricia Anne Ogilvie
3h

A collaboration of nastiness that demonstrates how low humans can go.

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5 replies
George's avatar
George
2h

The enemy of my enemy is my friend or how the AJA and the naz-infested One Nation become pals.

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