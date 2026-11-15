AJA co-founder David Adler (L) interviews Pauline Hanson (R) in 2018

The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) is urging the Jewish community to embrace One Nation – which might seem odd given the far-right party has had a past of Nazi-adjacent candidates. Except it’s not.

A pattern of links places AJA and One Nation within a global far-right architecture, supported by Israel, that is promoting Islamophobia and the ‘Great Replacement’ myth. The myth holds that Muslims are being brought in to ‘replace’ the locals, and it’s a myth currently being propagated by One Nation.

The interest for Israel is clear: deflect western public opinion away from the Gaza genocide, and the fuel price and inflationary pain it caused with its Iran war folly, by stoking an irrational, misplaced hate of Muslims. But, in doing so, it risks blowback from those who hold genuine antisemitic views.

A far-right convergence with a pro-Israel blend

The links between Zionist extremists, white nationalists and billionaire backers constitute a far-right network working to shift the Overton window aggressively rightwards, and deep into Islamophobic territory.

It’s a model being replayed from the UK and Europe to our shores. The Australian leg of this network puts One Nation at the front, with several supporting actors, among them AJA. It also includes anti-immigrant group, Advance, which came to fame for its campaign against the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Advance was co-founded by David Adler, the founder of AJA, and counts Jillian Segal’s husband among its major donors.

It has also received a handy $895k from mining magnate Gina Rinehart, on top of Rinehart’s support for One Nation.

Rinehart has also, in the past, donated millions to rightwing think tank, the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA). In this network, the web tangles in every direction. The IPA’s former Director of Policy Gideon Rozner – who, along with other IPA alumni, is reported to be behind expensive, rightwing AI attack ads ahead of the Victorian state elections – is now on the AJA committee.

IPA primarily funds the annual flagship conservative summit, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Australia. At its October event in Brisbane, with Pauline Hanson, Angus Taylor and Matt Canavan in attendance, the Islamophobic fearmongering was thrusted by former failed British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Beware the “appalling rise of Islamism” and “Islamo-communists”, she said, who “don’t believe in western civilisation”.

The Islamophobia-laced anti-immigrant rhetoric has spread across this network. In February, Benjamin Harnwell, a far-right British figure, claimed at an Advance conference that, in accepting Muslim refugees, Germany’s Angela Merkel “did more damage to the fabric of her country than the Nazis did, than Hitler did”. In a 2026 Anzac Day speech at the Sydney Opera House, Rinehart contrasted “peace-loving, contributing immigrants” with “terrorists”, claiming pro-Palestine rallies were filled with people “yelling hate and death chants”.

And just last week, One Nation figure Stuart Bonds pushed the ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory at an “Australia Marches” rally in Sydney.

The Israel link

While anti-immigrant racism certainly has its organic foundations in the west, this current frenzy, focusing on the ‘Great Replacement’ theory, is getting a boost from a major source: Israel.

An investigation by independent researchers Marc Owen Jones and Sohan Dsouza revealed that “an Israel-based professional production environment” has been behind years of Islamophobic social media campaigns about a Muslim ‘Great Replacement’ across Europe. This is not new: a network of pro-Israel donors and front groups has been manufacturing Islamophobia to unite a ‘Christian West’ with ‘Jewish Israel’ against Muslims since at least the 1990s.

And Benjamin Netanyahu has in recent years deepened Israel’s ties to groups with Nazi links. In January, an Austrian Jewish community leader rebuked Netanyahu after his delegation met a member of Austria’s Freedom Party – an extreme-right outfit founded by former Nazis. Israeli ministers have since continued meeting the Freedom Party, most recently last week.

In March, Netanyahu and his son, Yair, appeared at CPAC Hungary in support of Viktor Orbán where Yair propagated the ‘Great Replacement’ theory. His father, a wanted war criminal, warned of “radical fanatic Muslims” who “threaten everyone within your countries”.

What about the broader Israel lobby?

AJA is not considered a peak body within Australia’s Jewish community, and since 1998, the main Israel lobby groups – ECAJ, AIJAC and the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA) – have maintained a boycott of One Nation.

In August 2023, ECAJ’s Peter Wertheim described AJA as “a private group led by a small number of unelected people promoting marginal, ideologically-blinkered views”. His judgement was repeated by Mark Leibler, AIJAC chairman, who in 2023 described offensive comments made by Adler questioning the Aboriginality of Stan Grant and Lidia Thorpe during the Voice to Parliament debate as “nothing short of horrific”.

But it’s unclear whether these lobby groups still maintain a hardened position toward One Nation. In October 2026, Jeremy Leibler (son of Mark and ZFA president) cautiously welcomed Pauline Hanson’s position on antisemitism during a speech to the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce in October, in which she also spoke of the “threat posed by radical Islamist extremism”. Leibler said the commitment to fighting antisemitism within and outside the party must be “reflected consistently in One Nation’s policies, standards and conduct”.

The ZFA, however, have not directly addressed One Nation’s increasing Islamophobic rhetoric, and the Israel lobby has remained largely silent on One Nation’s continued propagation of the ‘Great Replacement’ theory this year. This is also true of Jillian Segal, who as part of her taxpayer-funded remit as antisemitism envoy includes “identifying ways to strengthen broad social cohesion”. And this is despite the ‘Great Replacement’ theory being tinged with antisemitism, as noted by an AIJAC factsheet from 2025, which notes the theory “blames ‘The Jews’ for the ‘demise and destruction’ of ‘white culture and civilisation’”.

Risk of antisemitic blowback

The dangers to Muslim Australians of this rhetoric and networking are clear, but so too is the risk to Jewish Australians. This was spelled out by a Jewish Council of Australia submission to the antisemitism Royal Commission, warning that Hanson’s party has “cultivated relationships with far-right networks” and groups with antisemitic views.

The Israeli embrace of the ‘Great Replacement’ myth is a desperate reaction seeking to take the sails out from under the pro-Palestine movement that has resulted in record-low opinion of Israel among western populations. But it is done without considering its dangerous consequences, not least for Jews. White nationalists with roots in Nazism may share the stage and shout the same slogans today, but they do not disavow their antisemitism.

The antisemitic element of the myth inspired the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in 2018.

As Jeff Sparrow noted in Deepcut, courtship of the extreme-right is inviting actual antisemitism, as witnessed with the rise of the Groypers in the US – a “youthful, articulate and deeply, deeply bigoted” faction of a now bitterly divided MAGA camp.

“One suspects that many younger One Nation supporters, who follow US politics closely, will find Groyper-style antisemitism deeply appealing,” Sparrow writes.

At the opposite end from Zionist extremists such as AJA sit Jewish groups entirely aware of the dangers of the far-right’s Islamophobia agenda. In October 2023, more than 100 US Jewish groups unequivocally rejected Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate, noting that “our communities’ safety is inextricably linked, and only by coming together and calling it out can we defeat the forces of hate and violence”.