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Mouse McGregor's avatar
Mouse McGregor
Oct 5

What stops this govt from tax reform? This is not new information and yet we still have a govt that cowers to these entities. Despite having a super majority in the HoR, Capt Capitulation (Albo) stated he wasn't going to be the PM who does any major reform..is this pure cowardice or a man who is more interested in retaining power over good governance.? So sick of the piss poor govt.

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Mish's avatar
Mish
Oct 5

Yes! It's also very telling when the reserve bank tells us the economy needs higher unemployment but gov still refuses to raise the rate and now we are finding that these people are dying earlier (gee who knew that poverty kills)...

Cuts to the NDIS and aged care to fund the military industrial complex....

Government no longer even pretending to give a shit about regular people, let alone the most vulnerable.

It's the whole 'it's a big club and we ain't in it'

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