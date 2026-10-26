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Gary Werskey's avatar
Gary Werskey
3h

Thanks, Amy, for exposing the hypocisy of those attempting to shut down dissent on the Left by equating it with One Nation and the Right. A similar ploy to the media's employment of "populsm" as an epithet aimed at discrediting whatever strays from mainstream orthodoxy.

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Elizabeth Chandler's avatar
Elizabeth Chandler
2h

Brilliantly well said , Amy 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. As ever ! The “ peak hypocrisy “ of Albanese that you describe could not be any clearer if it were shown on giant billboards throughout the nation . The man who urges us to “turn the temperature down” Is the same person who condemns peaceful protesters against the genocide in Palestine while refusing both to acknowledge and condemn it . He trashes the very concept of a Labor Party throughout his weakness in so many domestic and foreign policies . His reaction to the approaching

Mid term vote in America ( if he dares to mention it ) will be most interesting. We are severely ill-served by this spinelessness.

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