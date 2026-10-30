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B Insull's avatar
B Insull
4h

Thank you for this story of your parents and the green peas.

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Marilyn Schroeder's avatar
Marilyn Schroeder
3h

What courage you’ve had to write this. Having read your moving book “Rebirth: A Love Story from the Depths of War” I feel I can picture your parents and it just feels too much that after all they and your family has faced, that you all must now endure these challenges as well. Please accept my sincere wishes for the grace to travel this new journey with love and caring.

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