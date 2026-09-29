Deepcut News

Deepcut News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia Sikimeti's avatar
Marcia Sikimeti
Sep 29

Thank you for articulating clearly what is happening and what has been agreed to without the permission of the Australian people..this shames us all..particularly coming from a Labor Government..we desperately need another Gough Whitlam..

Reply
Share
1 reply
Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
Sep 29

Beautiful article with clear expression of Australian values. Why does Albo stand for nothing and bow to the ground bent over backwards for the greedy one? Not a Whitlam bone is his body!

Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deepcut News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture