Our main remit at Deepcut is the state of democracy in Australia. So, we considered it natural to develop a Democratic Health Scorecard as Victorians head to the polls this Saturday.

We examined the policies of the competing parties on whether their proposals (or past actions in Labor’s case as the incumbent government) … :

limited free speech

restricted protests

expanded police powers

funded Israel lobby groups (important given their documented campaigns to restrict speech and protest)

weakened IBAC, the state’s anti-corruption commission

The results have been visualised as follows, with further analysis:

Free speech

The issue has become an election dividing line following Liberal leader Jess Wilson’s commitment to ban the slogan “globalise the intifada” if elected.

The Greens and the Victorian Socialists oppose the proposal. Greens leader Ellen Sandell argues that banning particular political phrases sets a dangerous precedent and risks undermining freedom of political expression.

Victorian Socialist candidate Omar Hassan called Wilson’s policy a “disgusting take”.

Labor have not openly backed the Liberal proposal, but in 2025 passed tough anti-vilification laws that Liberty Victoria warned “could have a serious impact on freedom of expression and legitimate protest”.

One Nation have given mixed messages. Its federal party platform calls for free speech to “be enshrined in the Constitution”, but One Nation figures have also condemned the phrase.

Protest rights

The Liberals want to introduce a protest permit system in response to persistent protests in Melbourne against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

While not backing the Liberal proposal, the state Labor government introduced legislation in 2025 expanding police powers at protests, including bans on the use of chains and locks and ordering protesters to remove face coverings unless they have a valid excuse.

Current Labor Premier Ben Carroll argues current powers are sufficient and described the NSW model – where a permit system is in place – as a failure.

The Greens and Victorian Socialists oppose the Liberal move, with Sandell saying, “I do not think that politicians should be the ones deciding who gets to protest against politicians.”

The Victorian Socialists went further, explicitly promising to remove legal restrictions on protest and introduce greater protections for the right to demonstrate.

One Nation’s Warren Pickering agreed with the Greens, saying, “I don’t necessarily think the permits are the way to go. I also agree that politicians shouldn’t be making those decisions.”

Police powers

The parties also differ sharply on the extent of police authority.

Labor and the Liberals support additional police resources and enforcement capabilities. Labor has pledged to recruit 1,500 additional officers, while the Liberals are promising 3,000.

Both parties back expanded police search powers as well as tough bail provisions.

One Nation’s position is more explicitly punitive, with tougher sentencing – including mandatory minimum sentences for assaulting a police officer, paramedic, nurse or firefighter – stricter bail provisions and expanded police recruitment.

It also wants to lock children as young as 10 behind bars, lowering the age of criminal responsibility from 12.

At the 17 November debate, Pickering made his approach clear: “I don’t give a damn if our prisons are full. If you’ve broken the law, you’re going to jail, if there’s room in a Super Max in New South Wales, that’s where you’re bloody going.”

The Greens favour greater emphasis on prevention, community safety and mental health responses, promising to reverse the militarisation of police.

“Investing in preventing crime is more likely to result in a fairer and safer society than law and order campaigns,” its policy states.

Victorian Socialists propose reversing police funding increases over the past decade and redirecting that money towards social welfare, mental health and community services, noting that “Victoria has a comparatively low crime rate”.

Their platform also calls for removing designated-area police powers that allow searches and directions without a warrant or reasonable suspicion of an offence.

The Israel lobby

In the final fortnight of the campaign, both major parties announced substantial funding commitments to pro-Israel Jewish organisations.

The Liberals have pledged just under $3 million over four years.

Five days later, Labor announced approximately $2.4 million in similar commitments. The package includes $500,000 for pro-Israel groups Zionism Victoria and $750,000 for the Jewish Community Council of Victoria.

The Greens, Victorian Socialists and One Nation have made no such pledges. However, One Nation’s Pickering has participated in events organised by the far-right Australian Jewish Association. Pickering has also adopted some Israel lobby talking points, recently claiming Jewish Australians were “experiencing unprecedented persecution” and vowing to defend the Jewish community, which suggests future funding allocation may be considered.

Corruption

Victoria’s corruption and infrastructure controversies have made the powers of the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) an important election issue.

The Greens have repeatedly pushed for IBAC to have more powers, including the authority to follow public money through private contractors and subcontractors involved in government-funded projects.

In February 2026, Labor opposed Greens reforms to do just that, before reversing course in September with the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission Amendment Bill 2026.

Labor also launched, in August 2026, a Royal Commission into the Integrity of Major Public and Civil Infrastructure Construction Projects after a spate of corruption allegations linked to infrastructure projects. It came after sustained pressure from the Liberals, who announced in March they would establish a Royal Commission if elected.

The Liberals also backed the IBAC reforms, and have pledged to make it easier for IBAC to hold public hearings.

One Nation has indicated support for strengthening IBAC, but has focused its policy on a proposed Royal Commission “with real powers” on Big Build and Victoria’s COVID response.

The Victorian Socialists also support more IBAC powers and want to add whistleblower protections.