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Dee Starry's avatar
Dee Starry
2h

I need to make a meme of this quote

“That also underpins her longevity: she promises nothing – and she delivers it.”

(Deepcut News Jeff Sparrow Nov 6 2026)

from the article!!!! Thankyou Jeff. Agree that Australian Colony must reconcile with true history of this continent if we are to move past the ridiculous cultural wars over Flag,; 26/1; treaty, voice, stolen land, settler genocide, continuing cultural genocide …

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Debora Campbell's avatar
Debora Campbell
2h

'Pauline Hanson predates by decades the current global wave of right-wing populism.' Yes Hanson is and always was the racist heart of many now ruling what remains of the Liberal party after Howard gutted it.

Howard used her in 1996 to unlock the then unacceptable racist element within the party and its supporters, and declared that 'free speech' meant that such views 'were a good thing'.

Trump is thus a perfect parallel with Hanson: she embraces Hard Right economic 'benefit the rich' policies derived from Hugh Morgan and Murdoch with their ransom flexible racism directed at whomsoever they/she deems the Target of the Moment. They/ She have no solutions, merely tactics: helping the rich and monstering everyone they/she considers 'other'. Hanson and Trump are mere tools of the same entitled cabal, and yes dismantling her will require more work. Trump has ten years in power and he is not done yet.

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