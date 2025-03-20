Independent journalism that cuts through the spin.

Journalism without fear or favour

Like a deep cut exposes what's underneath the skin, Deepcut News exposes the hidden truths behind the smokescreen of establishment media and politics. Our journalism cuts through layers of deception to show what's really going on, and why.

We are living extraordinary times. Western governments are criminalising free speech, banning protests and facilitating a genocide. Those who dare raise their voice are losing their jobs, jailed or deported. And in this pivotal moment where democracy is in need of defenders, establishment media outlets have instead proven to be fronts for the rich and powerful.

There is a desperate need for independent journalism that actually holds the powerful to account.

Why support Deepcut?

Democracy cannot survive without independent, fearless journalism. And we can only survive if readers, like you, support our work.

Only by standing together can we face the challenges of today. Our journalism is for the people, powered by the people. No billionaires. No governments.

Who runs it?

Antoun Issa is a former Guardian journalist who resigned in 2024 due to objections over the outlet’s coverage of the Gaza genocide. Prior to the Guardian, Antoun worked for three years as a journalist in Beirut, with a particular focus on Syria and Gaza. The highlight of his career was, as news editor for Al-Monitor, establishing a team of Palestinian journalists in Gaza who courageously covered all aspects of life, politics and war in the besieged enclave. After his time in Beirut, Antoun relocated to Washington, DC, where he worked for a US think tank, the Middle East Institute, before joining The Atlantic as an editorial strategist. In 2020, Antoun returned to Australia and joined Guardian Australia. He recently published a narrative non-fiction based on his mother’s experiences in the Lebanese Civil War: Rebirth: A Love Story from the Depths of War.

Who else contributes?

The beauty of Deepcut is that it is entirely community-driven. A freelance network of journalists, editors, researchers and a producer work to deliver a regular output of stories that matter.

Behind the freelance network are our quiet whisperers who drop tips of egregious conduct by organisations and/or the rich and powerful. If you have a tip, email us at tips@deepcutnews.com.

What we cover

State of democracy in Australia – focusing on free speech, civil liberties, lobbying, transparency and corruption

Inequality – exploring the systemic inequities fuelling the growing divide between the super rich and everyone else

Global affairs, properly – keeping an eye on key global issues, with a focus on West Asia, Australian foreign policy and defence

Do we want to cover more? Absolutely! But for that to happen, we need your support.