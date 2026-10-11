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Zeri's avatar
Zeri
Oct 11

The gruesome truth of growth capitalism - anyone who thinks it’s aspirational, is a war monger. …Time for a civilised equitable social capital exchange system that can’t be corrupted by aggressive egotistical narcissism?

Hello.

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David B's avatar
David B
Oct 11

No excuses now for not having a super profits tax. Reaping billions from chaos and death in the middle East while normal Australians suffer a triple hit through petrol prices, inflation and interest rates. We must also accelerate the electrification of our land transport sector.

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