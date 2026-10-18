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Dilhara Gonsalkorale's avatar
Dilhara Gonsalkorale
8d

Thank you for your bravery in holding yourself up to the highest standards of journalism despite being fully aware of the personal consequences and fall out to yourself and your career.

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Peter Murchland's avatar
Peter Murchland
8d

Thank you for your openness and honesty. You have offered me and others insights we could never have known without an insiders view of faults in the media.

We are all human and fail from time to time. Our faith in humanity is restored by honest admission of our failures and a commitment to do better.

May the enduring distinctive features of humanity like kindness, compassion, generosity, humility, inclusion, respect, honesty and integrity prevail.

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