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Lawrence Abou Khater's avatar
Lawrence Abou Khater
Oct 7Edited

What has been said is important but it does not tell the whole story. I am an Arab Australian of Christian religious heritage. Just as we were told that we don’t speak for Muslims after Sept 11 2001, I ask that Arabs who are not Muslims not be spoken for by an envoy whose position was made available only because the World Jewish Congress through Zionists in this country lobbied the Australian Government to appoint an antisemitism envoy to travel to Buenos Aires which conjured up a plan with 34 other countries to suppress criticism of the actions of Zionism and the state of Israel. Currently the ASECA envoy is changing the face of councils and our university system. Waiting to gain credibility will serve Aftab Malik but for what? The damage is already being done. Australian Governments will always find a more pliable uncle Joe who looks to the centre. There were the same when Iraq was illegally invaded and destroyed. I went to schools with the late Yasser Soliman to de radicalise Arab and Muslim youth. At the point I initiated a program to de radicalise Jewish Zionist youth at schools like Bialik College and Mt Scopus, I was told to keep quiet. My point is that the centrists will always get funding for toeing the line, having the ministers personal number and a few nice selfies to show their community how important they are. Meanwhile, the multicultural industry sails down the gutter of self importance that leads to a sewer of performative direction. Eventually the sewer spits you out into a holding pond of self congratulatorary mirrors. A place where we lose the want and ability to make change.

All hail the centrists

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B Insull's avatar
B Insull
Oct 7

Thank you.

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