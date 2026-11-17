By Louise Adler – Louise was a publisher for many years and director of the Adelaide Writers’ Week from 2023 to 2026

Source: LinkedIn/Anthony Albanese - the prime minister (R) engages with Israel lobbyists Mark Leibler (C) and Jillian Segal (L) at the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce in June 2023

I want to offer some reflections on Australia’s response to the crisis in the Middle East, these crimes against humanity and the genocide in Gaza that we are all witnessing. And why it must matter to us.

When considering the impact of the Israel-Palestine conflict on Australian politics and society, I was reminded of an interview on Australian radio in the immediate aftermath of October 7. The UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, observed that the events of October 7 were truly shocking, in part, because we had witnessed an inversion of violence: “we are used to seeing Palestinians massacred,” she said, we are not used to seeing the “reversal”. The interviewer insisted that the violence on October 7 was “unprecedented”: “We’re not used to seeing this,” she said, “this is unthinkable stuff”. The implication was stark and unambiguous: that there exists a hierarchy of victims, that, as Mohammed El Kurd puts it, Palestinian deaths are to be understood as unremarkable. Israeli deaths, on the other hand, inconceivable.

The interview itself was a fairly banal instance of what would become, and let’s be honest, what has long been, the treatment of Palestine by the mainstream media – a treatment largely characterised by wilful ignorance. And yet, this interview stood out to me at the time, as it does now, three years later, as encapsulating the dynamics that underlie the terrible history of Israel/Palestine and its representation in the west.

In the aforementioned interview, the “unthinkable” and “unprecedented” October 7 attack is simply an eruption of inexplicable violence – an event with no context, no prehistory. This decontextualisation – common to both much mainstream media reporting as well as to political and institutional responses to the attack – is precisely the basis on which Israel would justify the slaughter in Gaza that inevitably followed. Rather than consider what conditions might give rise to such horrific violence, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese along with many other world leaders affirmed and materially aided Israel’s “right to defend itself”.

To be clear, the violence on October 7 was horrific. But, in the context of a 75 yearlong project of ethnic cleansing, this violence surely was not inexplicable. Unfortunately, the narrative furnished to the Australian media and political class by Jewish community leaders meant that October 7, like the terrible Bondi attack two years later, was not understood in its proper historical context. Instead, these events were wrenched from their time and place and situated in a long undifferentiated history of the persecution of the Jewish people – a contemporary manifestation of an ancient antisemitism, which is ahistorically and insistently referred to as that ‘eternal hatred’. The impact of these ideological distortions have been profound and the accusations of antisemitism against any criticism of Israel have had a chilling impact on Australian political, institutional and cultural life.

This flattening of history, the insistence on antisemitism as ubiquitous, irrepressible and causal serves a number of purposes. It’s a strategy to whip up anxiety, to suggest Jews are unsafe, that Israel’s very existence ensures that diaspora Jews will always have a home of last resort when the next, purportedly inevitable pogrom erupts.

A fear of rising antisemitism obfuscates, distracts and justifies Israel’s war on Gaza. But the lobby, an arm of the State of Israel, isn’t really engaged in a fight against antisemitism, it’s a feint. Because if these people were genuinely focussed on antisemitism, they would acknowledge that the fight against antisemitism demands a comprehensive campaign against racism.

The lobby has relentlessly asserted that the pro-Palestinian solidarity movement is a hot bed of antisemitism while comprehensively ignoring the rhetoric and activities of the far-right. The lobby has variously welcomed, courted and aligned itself with rightwing proponents of a western supremacist worldview, just as Israel aligns itself with like-minded rightwing demagogues and Christian Zionists. We hear it in the language of Jewish leaders who talk of “barbarians at the gate”, invoking the clash of civilisations rhetoric to distinguish between the “Jewish tradition” which apparently entails a belief in “the sanctity of Jewish life” and Palestinian barbarism. As one Jewish leader opined: “What do the Palestinians do? Whether its 9/11 or 7th of October, they hand out lollies and they celebrate when people are hacked to death”.

The image of Pauline Hanson wearing what she called “the Jewish flag” in parliament or laying flowers at the Bondi memorial telling a largely fawning crowd that “we are bringing the wrong people to this country,” is perhaps the clearest manifestation of this dangerous alliance.

It should of course be noted that while the Israel lobby is indeed relentless, its message is addressed to an already amenable political and media class. This is a fact too often elided in accounts that over-emphasise the power of the Zionist lobby as a powerful Jewish cabal seeking influence, which as we know is the feverish stuff of antisemitic conspiracy theories. As if the US needs to be convinced by Israel of the imperative of destroying the “evil” Iranian “regime”; as if our politicians would – but for the pressure of the Israel lobby – support the cause of Palestinian liberation or resist the vilification of its proponents here in Australia. The fact that the Israel lobby is unapologetic in its propaganda campaigns should not obscure this prior ideological alignment.

The refrain that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East might be repeated ad nauseum by the Zionist state, its Australian lobbyists and their Murdoch stenographers. But it is also a conviction shared by a “progressive” political and media class who instinctively accept the implicit, racialised assumption. Israel, in this rewriting of history, is a bulwark against its fanatical, uncivilised neighbouring Muslims and Arabs. Support for the Zionist state then is ineluctably tied to the defence of western civilisation – a project not historically favourable to the Jews. Far from advancing Jewish safety, the Zionist state and its cheer squad in the diaspora are unashamedly undermining it.

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Over the past three years, I have become accustomed to being vilified by the Murdoch press and the Israel lobby, to being castigated by friends and family. But much as its distasteful, I don’t take the abuse personally even when it’s expressed in the most violent and hate-filled fashion.

I have also been congratulated for my bravery. While well-intentioned, describing a willingness to criticise Israel as courageous is a telling mischaracterisation. Condemning a project of ethnic cleansing and its latest acceleration in Gaza and the West Bank – unprecedented in its naked savagery – is not brave. It is the bare minimum required of us. That it is viewed as an act of courage is undoubtedly testament to the current repressive cultural climate. But to consider it brave is to accede to the lobby’s terms – it is to allow ourselves to be blackmailed, to regard silence as the easier option. More importantly though, is the corollary: if it is considered brave to speak up, then it must be considered cowardly to do otherwise. This cowardice – which we see manifested everywhere – from a cowed media to a corrupt political class, from supine arts boards to craven university vice-chancellors, is what we should find remarkable. Not the putative bravery of the few who understand what is at stake. If to be brave is to register one’s dissent, then to be cowardly is to be complicit.

I have been struck by the reluctance of otherwise progressive Jews to speak up: sympathisers contact the Jewish Council anonymously; acquaintances who approach me in the street to whisper their discomfort about Israel’s conduct and the Australian Jewish establishment.

Equally striking have been the mental calisthenics required to defend the indefensible: be it attempting to justify the lack of proportionality in Israel’s response to October 7, the rote repetition of propaganda talking points about Hamas, or defending the IDF’s use of AI and surveillance technology, documented in the film NAZA, as designed to “minimise civilian casualties” in Gaza – an argument a Zionist acquaintance recently tried to impress upon me. To read morality and compassion in the IDF’s killing calculus of Palestinians in Gaza – that “factory of targets”, as one soldier put it – suggests a mind straining at the limits of denial and reveals the grasping desperation entailed in the denial of this most naked of realities.

Complicity must be worn by those who for three years now opted for silence – while so many have voiced their support for a campaign that has killed over 75,000 Palestinians, of which more than 20,000 are children. We cite these numbers, three years on, almost routinely when the murder of 20,000 children should prompt outrage. But the mind should reel and the heart should break. It is perhaps the consequence of this particular genocide – of the destruction of life on such an immense scale live streamed – that inures us, that has made the murder of 20,000 children not just imaginable but now, simply, a matter of fact.

How will the defenders of the Zionist project survive this kind of moral injury? That is of course a psychological problem which Zionists will have to contend with – including the majority of Australia’s Jewish population. Indeed, we can already see symptoms of its psychic cost – be it in the paranoid fantasises of the Royal Commission’s witnesses who describe feeling persecuted when exposed to footage of Gaza on the nightly news or the authoritarian impulse of a Zionist lobby determined to silence criticism of Israel by any means necessary. Whether its semantic games about protest chants or calculations about how many Jews are programmed in a writer’s festival, the point is always to deflect from the real source of discomfort – Israel’s 75-year long project of ethnic cleansing and its latest devastating acceleration in Gaza and the West Bank.

This repression is part of a propaganda campaign of course – nothing to see here, the only democracy in the Middle East is just “mowing the lawn”, as they put it. But the extent to which the Zionist lobby goes to ensure this repression – from the cynical exploitation of actual instances of antisemitism or the hysterical shrieks of “blood libel” every time a would-be critic of Israel dares to speak, to the more serious attacks on democratic institutions and cultural life such as those envisioned in the antisemitism envoy’s national plan – suggests this is more than a propaganda exercise.

These repressive measures are an admissions of sorts: an admission that the ethnic cleansing of Palestine is an intolerable crime, one which Israel’s champions, apprehending their own complicity, must cover up at all cost.

So, what has been the impact of this conflict in Palestine on Australia’s civic discourse and polity? Well, the campaign to silence critics of Israel has not abated in recent months: from the Waverley Council library removing a copy of How To Sell a Genocide by Adam Johnson because of a complaint; to the cancellation of Grace Tame’s public speaking schedule; to the acres of defamatory Murdoch opinionistas bloviating over Richard Flanagan’s speech at the Festival of Dangerous Ideas, and a grotesque Der Sturmer-like cartoon that Quadrant saw fit to publish of Richard Flangan as a rat with a keffiyeh at a lectern addressing a crowd of rats at the Sydney Opera House; to the Shoalhaven Council removing the Wall of Tears installation which commemorates more than 20,000 children murdered in Gaza because someone deemed it antisemitic; to Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah’s cancelled invitation to the Cambridge Literary Festival and the letter writing campaign urging her exclusion yet again from Adelaide Writers Week; to the national collecting agencies who have been notified that they are expected to adopt the IHRA definition and institute antisemitism training programmes; and to the ongoing work of badgering universities into an agenda that seeks to silence criticism of Israel by coupling it with antisemitism.

One has to admire the relentlessness of the Israel lobby, but we must take these threats to civil liberties, free speech and artistic expression seriously and we must resist both the covert and overt silencing tactics.

Resistance lies in refusing to submit, refusing to be cowed. The Palestine solidarity movement – in its steadfast refusal to accept the terms on offer: no marches, no space in the mainstream media, the banning of slogans, the demands to condemn Hamas as a precondition for permission to speak – are refusing to allow the horrific state of affairs in Gaza and the West Bank to be normalised. That refusal has been instrumental in shifting public consciousness while our timid government lags well behind. As we know, 79% of Australians disapprove of Israel’s conduct. And yet, Albanese et al cannot even join the Europeans in their application of the mildest of sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

The shift in public consciousness has meant that the Israel lobby’s charge of antisemitism to expunge criticism of Israel is increasingly ineffectual. For three years artists, writers, students have refused to be intimidated. More than 300,000 people on the Sydney Harbour Bridge refused to be blackmailed, 200 writers at Adelaide Writers Week refused to be silenced. The ongoing intensification of the repressive assault, the march through the institutions and Segal’s updated evidence-empty national plan, disheartening though they may be, paradoxically should be grounds for hope. It is testament to the ever-growing solidarity with Palestine and the power of a collective commitment to justice and peace.