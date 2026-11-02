Do the Israeli elections matter? With Antony Loewenstein

There’s no one better in Australia with whom to discuss Israeli politics than journalist and author Antony Loewenstein.

I asked Antony whether it mattered who won, given the lead candidates seemed to mostly compete on who could be more effective at waging wars and ethnic cleansing.

We also discussed the surge in the vote among Palestinian citizens of Israel, and whether it could make a significant political difference, as well as Israel’s longevity.

But before diving into all things Israel, we offered a quick response to Jillian Segal’s latest rampage, this time targeting human rights and social justice advocates.

Listen or watch the interview, and wherever you do, please give us a hand with a like, a follow and/or a five-star rating.

Where to watch/listen

Upcoming events

Thurs, Nov 5, 6.30pm - book talk at Byron Bay Community Centre (register)

Wed, Nov 11, 6.30pm - conversation with Dr Bushra Othman and Dr Saya Aziz on The Weight of Witness at the Wheeler Centre, Melbourne (register)

Sat, Nov 14, 1-3pm - running a writing histories workshop at Amplify Bookstore, West Melbourne (register)

Fri, Nov 20, 6pm - GINSIGHTS book talk with Theodore Ell, Canberra (register)

Books

Antoun is the author of Rebirth: A Love Story from the Depths of War, and Antony is the author of The Palestine Laboratory.