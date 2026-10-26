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Politicians telling us to ‘turn the temperature down’ is peak hypocrisy – Amy Remeikis
Violence is being normalised in Australia, and legitimate democratic dissent is not the fire – it’s the alarm
  Amy Remeikis
The French State is losing legitimacy through open violence
The protest crackdown was brutal, even by French standards
  Deepcut News
Basketball Australia’s deal with Israeli AI under fire as 10,000 sign GetUp petition
Campaigners raise concerns about child safety as well-placed sources question procurement process that saw Pixellot win contract
  Laura Banks
Judge accused of pro-Israel bias in Nazi symbol case refuses to recuse himself
A Sydney man is seeking to overturn his guilty verdict for displaying an image combining the swastika with the Israeli flag
  Laura Banks
The corporate forces bankrolling One Nation's ‘anti-establishment’ surge
The party sells itself as anti-establishment, but its backers are the establishment – and the payoff could be $219m in public funding
  Royce Kurmelovs
How Gaza exposed Australian media’s failings – Mary Kostakidis
This is an edited version of a speech Kostakidis delivered at the Media Diversity Australia Symposium on 13 October
  MARY KOSTAKIDIS
The weight of witnessing the Gaza genocide - medics tell their stories
This is an excerpt from a newly released book, The Weight of Witness, which includes testimonies from medics who worked in Gaza
Exclusive: pro-Israel extremists launch campaign to cancel Randa Abdel-Fattah from Adelaide Writers’ Week
Pen Power Australia’s AI-generated email campaign targets the Palestinian-Australian academic
  Stephanie Tran and Antoun Issa
Can a refreshed Greens take it up to One Nation?
The Greens are adopting tougher language with calls to end the duopoly — in both the supermarket and political market
  Rachel Withers
Ampol profits up 376% as oil sector cashes in on Iran war
The US-Israeli war on Iran has been a cash bonanza for the oil sector as Australians pay the costs
  The Tabulator
Is the Islamophobia envoy misunderstood among Australian Muslims?
Aftab Malik’s appointment was called a farce before he’d even begun. Two years on, he’s made his case.
  Najma Sambul
News Corp, Santos, Kogan paid $0 in tax. But sure, let’s blame ‘government spending’ - Greg Jericho
The Coalition want to cut already-underfunded social and health services, while staying silent on the corporations paying nothing
  Greg Jericho
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