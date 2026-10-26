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Politicians telling us to ‘turn the temperature down’ is peak hypocrisy – Amy Remeikis
Violence is being normalised in Australia, and legitimate democratic dissent is not the fire – it’s the alarm
4 hrs ago
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Amy Remeikis
153
21
41
The French State is losing legitimacy through open violence
The protest crackdown was brutal, even by French standards
Oct 25
•
Deepcut News
67
5
26
Basketball Australia’s deal with Israeli AI under fire as 10,000 sign GetUp petition
Campaigners raise concerns about child safety as well-placed sources question procurement process that saw Pixellot win contract
Oct 21
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Laura Banks
91
7
25
Judge accused of pro-Israel bias in Nazi symbol case refuses to recuse himself
A Sydney man is seeking to overturn his guilty verdict for displaying an image combining the swastika with the Israeli flag
Oct 20
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Laura Banks
91
17
32
The corporate forces bankrolling One Nation's ‘anti-establishment’ surge
The party sells itself as anti-establishment, but its backers are the establishment – and the payoff could be $219m in public funding
Oct 19
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Royce Kurmelovs
107
14
31
How Gaza exposed Australian media’s failings – Mary Kostakidis
This is an edited version of a speech Kostakidis delivered at the Media Diversity Australia Symposium on 13 October
Oct 18
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MARY KOSTAKIDIS
263
9
85
The weight of witnessing the Gaza genocide - medics tell their stories
This is an excerpt from a newly released book, The Weight of Witness, which includes testimonies from medics who worked in Gaza
Oct 15
105
5
42
Exclusive: pro-Israel extremists launch campaign to cancel Randa Abdel-Fattah from Adelaide Writers’ Week
Pen Power Australia’s AI-generated email campaign targets the Palestinian-Australian academic
Oct 14
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Stephanie Tran
and
Antoun Issa
141
26
48
Can a refreshed Greens take it up to One Nation?
The Greens are adopting tougher language with calls to end the duopoly — in both the supermarket and political market
Oct 12
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Rachel Withers
87
28
14
Ampol profits up 376% as oil sector cashes in on Iran war
The US-Israeli war on Iran has been a cash bonanza for the oil sector as Australians pay the costs
Oct 11
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The Tabulator
99
4
40
Is the Islamophobia envoy misunderstood among Australian Muslims?
Aftab Malik’s appointment was called a farce before he’d even begun. Two years on, he’s made his case.
Oct 7
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Najma Sambul
52
4
11
News Corp, Santos, Kogan paid $0 in tax. But sure, let’s blame ‘government spending’ - Greg Jericho
The Coalition want to cut already-underfunded social and health services, while staying silent on the corporations paying nothing
Oct 5
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Greg Jericho
278
25
64
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